Home States Kerala

Kerala police book Imam under POCSO Act

Vithura police said Shafeek has been slapped with Section 7 and 8 of POCSO Act.

Published: 13th February 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vithura police have registered a case under POCSO Act against a prominent religious speaker, who was an Imam Tholicode for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl. 
The case was registered against Shafeek Moulavi, who had worked in Tholicode Muslim Jamaath as chief Imam, on the basis of the statement given by Tholicode Jamaath president Badusha.  

Vithura police said Shafeek has been slapped with Section 7 and 8 of POCSO Act.  The police said they have registered a case against the Imam on the basis of the statement of Badusha as neither the girl nor her family was willing to lodge a complaint. The girl and the family also refused to give a statement to the Child Welfare Committee, an officer from Vithura police station said. 

The news of the alleged assault came out last week. The Jamaath committee had suspended the Imam soon and the Jamaath president circulated 15 minutes audio clip that confirmed the allegation. Meanwhile, the Imam too had come up with his version. Since none of the family members of the victim were willing to talk to the police, the police summoned Badusha, who had aired his views on social media, and recorded the statements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vithura police Imam Tholicode POCSO Act Sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp