Kerala police book Imam under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vithura police have registered a case under POCSO Act against a prominent religious speaker, who was an Imam Tholicode for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl.

The case was registered against Shafeek Moulavi, who had worked in Tholicode Muslim Jamaath as chief Imam, on the basis of the statement given by Tholicode Jamaath president Badusha.

Vithura police said Shafeek has been slapped with Section 7 and 8 of POCSO Act. The police said they have registered a case against the Imam on the basis of the statement of Badusha as neither the girl nor her family was willing to lodge a complaint. The girl and the family also refused to give a statement to the Child Welfare Committee, an officer from Vithura police station said.

The news of the alleged assault came out last week. The Jamaath committee had suspended the Imam soon and the Jamaath president circulated 15 minutes audio clip that confirmed the allegation. Meanwhile, the Imam too had come up with his version. Since none of the family members of the victim were willing to talk to the police, the police summoned Badusha, who had aired his views on social media, and recorded the statements.