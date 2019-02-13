Home States Kerala

Police dive into darknet to unravel Kerala links

So far, the state has not witnessed any massive offenses routed through the dark bellies of the internet. 

Published: 13th February 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hacking

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Darknet is that area of the internet which stays out of public glare and need special software to access it. In the last one decade or so, the darknet crimes have gone on from being a menace to a monstrous threat forcing several countries and alliances such as European Union to launch counter measures. European Union had funded a research project in 2017 to develop tools for agencies to fight the crime - an objective that they are set to achieve in another one year.

Kerala has largely been safe from this scourge. So far, the state has not witnessed any massive offenses routed through the dark bellies of the internet. However, the change in trends in the global crime scenario added up with a few cases of seizure of LSD stamps from the state- they were found to have been purchased via encrypted sites- have prompted the Kerala Police to foray into the untested waters.The Cyber Dome, headed by ADGP Manoj Abraham, has been directed to conduct research on darknet and its Kerala connections. Sources told Express the work in this directtion has already begun and the cyber experts have been on the job for the last 30 days.

ADGP Manoj told Express that their prime focus is on Kerala-related things in darknet.
“A lot of crimes such as drug sales, credit card fraud, counterfeit currency, counterfeit passport sale and child pornography have been on the rise through the darknet. Since darknet is immune to surveillance and the IP addresses are re-routed, the real IP addresses mostly remain hidden and the identity of the users are seldom known,” said Manoj.

The prime requirement to fight darknet crimes is to develop statistics and information on user pattern in the darknet markets, he added.“There are no reliable tools to break into the network and the best way to detect crimes in darknet is to be in that space and partake in activities. We are already there,” he added.

First for the force
By wading into the unchartered territory, Kerala Police has become the first police force in the country to officially announce an anti-darknet plan.

As per Manoj, the number of cases related to child pornography and drug abuse have been on the rise darknet could contribute to so many such cases. “Unfortunately, the exact data of the involvement of Keralites is difficult to trace. We want to change that. We want to arm ourselves with information and hence we are in that space,” he said. The technical support has been secured from individuals working in private and government sectors. 

Manoj said though the most of the activities of darknet happen in virtual world, there will be human presence at the end of the chain.“We want to get hold of the human elements involved in the crime. Once we can get hold of them, we can use the forensic evidences to prove the cases,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darknet European Union Kerala police Drug trade Tor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp