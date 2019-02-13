Vinayan, Mohanlal to team up for a movie

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Whether the director and actor, who were not seeing eye to eye for several years, will join hands for a movie was the hot topic of discussion in Mollywood on Tuesday. The reason for the buzz was a Facebook post by director Vinayan, revealing that he would be directing a movie with actor Mohanlal in the lead role.

If it happens, it will be for the first time in his 30-year-old career that Vinayan will be doing a film with Mohanlal. “The plan is to make the movie in 2020. It will be a film told on a huge canvas. Since I was facing an undeclared ban, I was not able to think about or execute such subjects. Huge subjects need the support of big stars. I hope this film will end the question which I was being asked by many in the past - why are you not doing a Mohanlal film,” Vinayan told Express.

Vinayan and Mohanlal

were always placed opposite each other in the Malayalam cinema world, 1990 onwards to be precise, after Vinayan came out with the movie ‘Superstar’ with Madan Lal, a person who has a striking resemblance with Mohanlal, in the lead.

Keen to work with Mohanlal, says Vinayan

The film was a commercial failure. Later, Vinayan made a strong comeback through some notable commercial hits. Though he made two Mammootty movies - ‘Dada Sahib’ and ‘Rakshasa Rajavu,’ he stayed away from making movies with Mohanlal.

Following a rift between members, the then film body for technicians was split into two. Vinayan, who took the rebel path, was not able to make movies with popular actors. “Even when I expressed my differences of opinion with the superstars on issues related to organisational matters, I respected both Mohanlal and Mammootty as two great actors. They are real legends. Hence, like every other filmmaker, I am also keen to work with Mohanlal, whom I have huge respect for as an actor,” added Vinayan. Mohanlal was unavailable for comment.