‘Excessive Internet usage detrimental’

Published: 14th February 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Prof. M P Mathai

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Gandhian and former principal of Kolenchery St Thomas College M P Mathai warned against excessive dependence on the internet. He was speaking at the campaign against social evils at the 124th Maramon Convention on Wednesday.

“Encouraging children to use the internet to get the latest information can have detrimental effects on the child,” he said. He later spoke on alcoholism and said the government’s awareness campaign against alcoholism failed to control the evil rather it led to the launch of new outlets across the state.  Mathai said people who are addicted to alcohol are a burden to society. “Awareness campaign against consumption of liquor will not yield any positive results,” Mathai said.

M P Mathai Kolenchery St Thomas College

