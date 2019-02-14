‘Excessive Internet usage detrimental’

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Gandhian and former principal of Kolenchery St Thomas College M P Mathai warned against excessive dependence on the internet. He was speaking at the campaign against social evils at the 124th Maramon Convention on Wednesday.

He said that the increasing dependence on internet service among the new generation will cause far-reaching consequences in the near future.

“Encouraging children to use the internet to get the latest information can have detrimental effects on the child,” he said. He later spoke on alcoholism and said the government’s awareness campaign against alcoholism failed to control the evil rather it led to the launch of new outlets across the state. Mathai said people who are addicted to alcohol are a burden to society. “Awareness campaign against consumption of liquor will not yield any positive results,” Mathai said.