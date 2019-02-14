Kerala government for contempt of court charges against S Rajendran, others

Home States Kerala

The state government pointed out the High Court had held that permission of the Revenue Department should be obtained before any construction activities are carried out in Munnar.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against CPM MLA S Rajendran and four others for constructing a building in Munnar violating the court’s order. The state also sought action against Madhusoodanan Unnithan, secretary, Munnar grama panchayat; Kuruppaswamy, president of the panchayat; Vijayakumar, a member of the panchayat; and Chikku, contractor, for violation of the order of the High Court on January 21, 2010.

The state government pointed out the High Court had held that permission of the Revenue Department should be obtained before any construction activities are carried out in Munnar. Though the president of Bison Valley grama panchayat had approached the court for reviewing the order, the court rejected the application in 2018.

According to the government, the Kanan Devan Hills company had transferred an extent of two acres to the Munnar grama panchayat free of cost for providing vehicle parking facilities. The legal validity of the transfer in view of the provisions of Kanan Devan Hills Resumption Act was not clear. 

However, the company had transferred the land only for the purpose of vehicle parking and not for any construction activity. Moreover, the land is situated within 50 yards from the margin and any construction carried out in the area will be in violation of the Supreme Court directive. Besides, the entire area of Munnar town was flooded for five days. 

The area that was handed over to the panchayat is an area which was fully inundated for more than five days. The government has taken a decision construction activities of areas affected by floods will not be permitted without a thorough scientific study conducted by the expert team. 

However, the panchayat has started construction without obtaining consent from the Revenue Department.
Devikulam MLA Rajendran had arrived at the spot and had declared NOC from the Revenue Department was not necessary and that Renu Raj’was ignorant. The MLA and others have disobeyed HC orders which amounts to wilful contempt of court, stated the government.

The construction is being carried out on the Muthirapuzha River bed causing danger to the local residents’ life and health. It was in violation of the High Court order that NOC should be obtained from the Revenue Department for any onstruction in eight villages under the Munnar Special Tribunal on January 21, Counsel for Tata Tea submitted that an extent of two-acre land was granted to the panchayat to have a parking facility

