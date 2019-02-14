Kerala government to waive debts of up to Rs 3 lakh for endosulfan victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a big relief for endosulfan-affected people from Kasargod, the state government has decided to write off debts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh of the endosulfan victims.

The Social Justice Department has sanctioned Rs 4.39 crore to waive the debt liability of 455 cases in the second phase of the waiving of the loans of endosulfan victims in the state.

Earlier, the government had decided to write off loans up to Rs 3 lakh of endosulfan victims on March 20, 2018, for which it had earmarked Rs 7.63 crore. As per the decision, the Kasargod District Collector was also directed to submit proposals of Rs 2 crore each required to write off the debt in a phased manner on a priority basis.

On the basis of the same, Rs 2.17 crore was sanctioned to write off debts up to Rs 50,000 of 1,083 cases processed till June 2011 in the first phase. Recently, mothers of endosulfan-affected children staged a hunger protest demanding speedy disbursal of compensation and implementation of the rehabilitation package. It was called off after talks.

