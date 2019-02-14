Intel agencies act to pull plug on Kerala State Electricity Board data leak

A JAYKANTH By

KOCHI: Intelligence agencies have flagged a major leak of sensitive data from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) that contained exhaustive details of customers’ profile and their online transactions with the Board. A few private firms associated with the KSEB for implementation of Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (RAPDRP) are suspected to be behind the leak.

Intelligence agencies have submitted a report to the state government, detailing the leak. “The report has raised suspicion on a particular level of data breach made by the firms. The issue needs to be thoroughly probed to find the culprits,” said the officers.

‘We don’t have any sensitive data with us’

RAPDRP is a major IT-enabled project being implemented by the KSEB for providing value-added services to consumers and for enhancing the performance of power utilities in the state. Korean firm Kepco Data Network is implementing the project, having won an international open tender floated by the KSEB in 2010. Kepco has given subcontracts to other firms for executing various IT facilities for RAPDRP.

The said deal with Kepco has been a major issue for the KSEB right from its beginning as there were allegations of corruption and violation of agreement norms. Though then Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan cancelled the deal, Kepco approached the Kerala High Court and won a favourable verdict in 2012. KSEB Chairman N S Pillai said he did not know on what grounds a threat on data leak was issued. “We don’t have any sensitive data with us. We only have the number of customers and the load of power they consume. We don’t know what purpose these data serve. All the information is already on public domain,” he said.