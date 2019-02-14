Lookout notice against Imam in sexual harassment case soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have initiated procedures to issue a lookout notice against the Imam accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl. Crime Branch DySP D Asokan said the process is on to issue the notice and it would be obtained on Thursday.

Former Imam of Tholicode Muslim Jamaath Shafeeq Moulavi was accused of sexually harassing a Class X student last week. Vithura police said the matter came to light when the workers of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme noticed the accused and the girl in a car under suspicious circumstances at a secluded forest area near Vithura.

A known face in the religious gatherings as an orator, Shafeeq, 46, has got friends and well-wishers in the Gulf countries and hence the police decided to issue look out notice, as a pre-emptive measure, police said.

Raids were also held at Eerattupetta from where the accused hails.

Meanwhile, the police have managed to convince the family members of the girl to file a complaint. The girl and her family were hesitant to file a complaint and hence the police had to register a case under section seven of POCSO Act by relying on the statement given by Tholicode Jamaath Committee president. DySP D Asokan said counselling were given to the girl and her family after which they agreed to give statements and lodge a complaint. “They have been made aware of the situation,” he said.