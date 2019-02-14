Home States Kerala

Lookout notice against Imam in sexual harassment case soon

The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have initiated procedures to issue a lookout notice against the Imam accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Child abuse, Sexual abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have initiated procedures to issue a lookout notice against the Imam accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl. Crime Branch DySP D Asokan said the process is on to issue the notice and it would be obtained on Thursday.

Former Imam of Tholicode Muslim Jamaath Shafeeq Moulavi was accused of sexually harassing a Class X student last week. Vithura police said the matter came to light when the workers of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme noticed the accused and the girl in a car under suspicious circumstances at a secluded forest area near Vithura.

A known face in the religious gatherings as an orator, Shafeeq, 46, has got friends and well-wishers in the Gulf countries and hence the police decided to issue look out notice, as a pre-emptive measure, police said.
Raids were also held at Eerattupetta from where the accused hails.

Meanwhile, the police have managed to convince the family members of the girl to file a complaint. The girl and her family were hesitant to file a complaint and hence the police had to register a case under section seven of POCSO Act by relying on the statement given by Tholicode Jamaath Committee president.  DySP D Asokan said counselling were given to the girl and her family after which they agreed to give statements and lodge a complaint. “They have been made aware of the situation,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram rural police POCSO Kerala Imam Child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp