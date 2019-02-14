Home States Kerala

Kerala: Massive rejig in police ahead of Lok Sabha polls 

With the Lok Sabha election fast approaching, the Police Department has undergone a massive rejig.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the Lok Sabha election fast approaching, the Police Department has undergone a massive rejig. As many as 16 IPS officers, including eight district police chiefs, have been transferred. Thiruvananthapuram rural SP A Asok Kumar has been posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG, Public Grievances and Legal Affairs) in Police headquarters, while current Kollam rural chief B Asokan came in as his replacement. 

J Sukumara Pillai, who was the headquarters AIG (Public Grievances and Legal Affairs), has been posted as Special Branch (Security) SP. Special Branch (Security) DIG A Akbar has been posted as DIG (Intelligence) while Palakkad district chief Debesh Kumar has been posted as KAP II Battalion Commandant, Palakkad. 

Kasargod district chief Dr A Srinivas has been transferred to Crime Branch (Kannur and Kasargod) as SP. KAP III Battalion (Adoor) commandant K G Simon has been posted as district chief in Kollam rural. 
Thrissur rural district chief M K Pushkaran and Special Branch SP (Thrissur Range) Vijayakumaran K P have been mutually transferred.

Kozhikode rural district chief G Jaidev will replace Pathanamthitta chief T Narayanan. He has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Headquarters).MSP Commandant U Abdul Karim has been posted as Kozhikode rural district chief. KAP V Battalion Commandant Karthikeyan Gokulachandran has been posted as KAP III Battalion (Adoor) Commandant.

Crime Branch SP Sabu P S has been posted as Palakkad district chief. 
Kozhikode city police Deputy Commissioner James Joseph has been appointed Kasargod district chief and his place will be taken by  Anti Terrorist Force SP A K Jamaludheen. 

