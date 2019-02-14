Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Observers submit report before court 

This pilgrimage season was particularly challenging for the police and TDB in view of the protest against entry of young women even at Sannidhanam.

Melsanthi V N Vasudevan Namboothiri opening the sreekovil of Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Tuesday for Kumbham poojas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The observers’ panel appointed to oversee affairs at Sabarimala on Wednesday submitted before the High Court the police should respect the autonomy of the Travancore Devaswom Board in the matter of management of the festival and the crowd.

The report stated while the police have a very important duty and responsibility to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims by proper maintenance of law and order, the role and responsibility of the TDB with regard to all activities should not be undermined. 

This pilgrimage season was particularly challenging for the police and TDB in view of the protest against entry of young women even at Sannidhanam. The observers also suggested online booking for bus service from Nilakkal for travelling in one bus by devotees coming in groups should be encouraged so the pilgrims will not get separated.

Direction should be given to KSRTC to give facility for booking special services for groups from Nilakkal to Pampa and back online. The report also stated TDB was planning to provide a free bus from Nilakkal to Pampa. This will be a novel idea benefitting the devotees.

