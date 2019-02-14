Home States Kerala

SpiceJet to start Kozhikode-Jeddah flight from April 20​

SpiceJet announced a special fare of Rs 13,399 for the KozhikodeJeddah flight and Rs 12,199 for Jeddah-Kozhikode.

Published: 14th February 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet will start a daily direct flight between Kozhikode in Kerala and Saudi Arabia's commercial capital Jeddah from April 20, the airline said Thursday.

Jeddah is second international destination to be connected from Kozhikode with direct flights.

"SpiceJet's flight SG 792 will depart from Kozhikode at 5.35 am (all local times) and arrive in Jeddah at 8.35 am on the same day.The return flight SG 793 will depart at 9.45 am and reach Kozhikode at 6.05 pm," the airline said.

The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on this route.

SpiceJet also announced a special fare of Rs 13,399 (all inclusive) for the KozhikodeJeddah flight and Rs 12,199 (all inclusive) for Jeddah-Kozhikode.

Owing to its close proximity to Mecca and Medina, Jeddah acts as one of the main transit points for thousands of Hajj pilgrims and tourists across the globe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet Kozhikode Jeddah Kozhikode Jeddah flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp