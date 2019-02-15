3.25 cr textbooks to be distributed by April 15

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) entrusted with the task of printing textbooks for schoolchildren has started distribution of textbooks for the 2019-20 academic year.

According to the KBPS, distribution of around 3.25 crore school books in the Vol I category will be completed by April 15.

“Currently, we have completed the printing of Vol I school textbooks for Classes I- VI. The printing of textbooks for ClassesVI-X will be completed by this month-end as 50 per cent of the printing work is over. So we have started the distribution of school textbooks for LP Schools,” said KBPS managing director K Karthik while inaugurating the distribution of 2019-20 academic year school textbooks at a function at the SRV School here on Thursday.

A total of 5.03 crore textbooks in three volume needs to be printed, as per the KBPS report.” We have divided the distribution and printing into three phases. In the first phase, the books of Classes I to VI will be distributed and in the second phase Classes VI to X will be covered,” he said.

Following the KBPS’ successful distribution of school textbooks last year, the government directed it to carry out the distribution this year also. “The textbooks have to reach 12,000 schools across the state. We will distribute the textbooks to these schools with the help of 3,300 societies,” he added.

“Though we set an April 15 deadline, we are planning to complete it by April first week itself. Since the election-related work will ensue, it will be pretty difficult to carry out the distribution on these days. So we are planning to finish it ahead of the deadline,” Karthik said.