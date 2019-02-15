Case registered against  director, govt tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that a case was registered by the Cherpu police against director T R Priyanandanan for posting derogatory remarks on his Facebook page about Swami Ayyappan.

The court recorded the submission of the government and closed the petition filed by K A Abhijtih, a native of Alappuzha, seeking to register a case against the director.

The petition stated Priyanandanan had posted derogatory comments on Facebook with the intention of promoting enmity among different groups on the ground of religion and create disharmony.