CRPF jawan spent five days with family in Kerala, killed on return to Kashmir

By PTI

WAYANAD: Having spent five days with his family at his home in remote Lakkidi in Wayanad district just a week ago, V V Vasanth Kumar-- one of the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in Pulwama-- had just returned to join his new posting in Kashmir when tragedy struck.

The 44-year old jawan's family is finding it difficult to believe that he is no more.

This is the second blow to the family as Vasanth's father Vasudevan had passed away only six months ago.

Vasanth's cousin Sajeevan said following his promotion and battalion change, his brother had been posted to Kashmir after his stint in Punjab and had come home to be with his family for a five-day holiday.

He had left for Kashmir on February 8, after spending time with his family.

"My elder brother died for the country and we are proud of his sacrifice", Sajeevan said. Vasanth Kumar's mother Shanta and wife Sheena were inconsolable while his two children--son Amandeep (5) and daughter Anamika (8)-- have not been informed, he said.

READ HERE | Covert op, terrorist bounties, water card: Experts mull options to hit back against Pakistan

"Everyone was so happy when he was here. The family had gone to watch a circus. The children were also extremely happy to have their father with them. The children have not yet been informed about the tragedy. They are too young to realise the loss," Sajeevan said.

The family had watched the news on television.

"But we never expected one of our own would be among those who lost their lives," he said.

The family is awaiting the mortal remains of the jawan.

"My brother served the force for 17 years and had only two years for retirement. He had got promotion and had gone to Kashmir to take up a new assignment", he said.

WATCH | Pulwama terror attack: Rajnath Singh helps carry coffin of slain CRPF jawan

After reaching Kashmir, he had informed his family that he had reached and within two hours, the blast had taken place, Sajeevan said.

The Additional District Magistrate visited the jawan's family this morning and said a state funeral will be held.

Vasanth built his house at Lakkidi, a picturesque spot which is known as the "Cherrapunjee of Kerala".

But his final resting place is likely to be Tharvad at Vazhakkandi.

Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of Vasanth Kumar.

ALSO READ: List of missing security personnel after the Pulwama terror attack

"We join his family in their hour of grief", Vijayan said in a condolence message.

At least 40 CRPF personnel had been killed in the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel.