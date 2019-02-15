Factional feud continues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bethel Suloko Jacobite Syrian Cathedral at Perumbavoor witnessed tense scenes on Thursday morning when the Jacobite faction blocked the Orthodox faction when the latter came to conduct Holy Mass at the church.Following the tussle between members of both the factions, the police had to be called in to handle the situation.

The Holy Mass is being conducted by both the factions based on the timings given to them.

“We have been given the timings in the morning to offer the Holy Mass and we have been following the same ever since. We have not raised any demands based on the Supreme Court order. The priest and faithful were blocked. Their action of denying us our right to conduct the Holy Mass cannot be accepted,” said Johns Abraham Konat, official spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

Earlier, the Orthodox faction had submitted a petition before the Munsiff Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor seeking permission to offer all the services. “Though the Munsiff Court has ruled in our favour, we have not received the order in hand. We have not made any attempts to enter the church by force,” said Konat.

The police officers said they will discuss the issue with both the factions and will take a decision later. Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, the official spokesperson of the Jacobite Church, was unavailable for comments.