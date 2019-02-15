Home States Kerala

Govt dreams it big with sprawling industrial township at Vizhinjam

Published: 15th February 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vizhinjam International Seaport

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has decided to set up a 400-sqkm industrial township adjacent to the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) — a move that should give Kerala’s industrial economy a major boost.The Regional Capital City Development (RCCD) initiative has submitted a proposal for the project, for which the state government will enact a Special Investment Region Act, the draft of which has already been submitted.

Sources said the township, expected to cost `25,000 crore including for infrastructure development, land acquisition, construction of roads and other connectivity, and amenities, will be developed in three phases in 10 years.The first phase itself is expected to generate around one lakh employment. Once the legislation is complete, a detailed master plan will be prepared with a view to attract global investors.

The infrastructure facilities will be developed as per international standard, with 24-hour water supply, uninterrupted power and internet services, as the township — something beyond special economic zone — will compete with those in Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai. The state government will spend around `5,000 crore for developing the roads alone in and around the township. 

It is expected that knowledge-based industries will be given priority. Infrastructure facilities required to attract industries from sectors like transport, logistics and information technology will also be developed.
Apart from this, residential townships with all civic amenities and social infrastructure facilities will be developed with an eye on the future.

Commenting on the project, RCCD convener T Balakrishnan, IAS, said the project would attract massive foreign investment, thanks to its world-class infrastructure facilities. He added industrial output exports from the state will increase apart from employment generation.VISL Managing Director and CEO K Jayakumar said work on the seaport is progressing and it would be able to handle container ships with a capacity of 24,000 TEU. The VISL is also exploring the possibility of constructing a 10.7-km railway line, including 9.02-km tunnel, to connect the Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport with the state’s railway network.

TOWNSHIP QUICK VIEW
400-sqkmindustrial township to be developed in three phases in 10 years 
1 lakhemployment is expected to be generated by the project in its first phase alone
A25,000 cris the estimated cost of the project
A Special Investment Region Act will be enacted to facilitate the setting up of the township

Comments

