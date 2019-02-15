HC seeks  explanation from DySP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Muvattupuzha DySP to file a statement explaining what prevented the police from implementing the order to provide protection to Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, a priest of the Orthodox faction, to offer prayers at Marthoma Cheriya Palli, Kothamangalam.

The petition of the Orthodox faction alleged apathy on the part of the police in implementing the order. Justice A Hariprasad observed the order of the court should be implemented.State attorney K V Sohan sought time to file the statement and the court posted the case on Tuesday.

The court asked the DySP what were the hurdles they faced in implementing the order.

The petition stated the police were doing nothing to implement the order. The police had totally failed to maintain law and order on the church premises even after the court had expressed its anguish at the action of the police.