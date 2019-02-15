Home States Kerala

Kodi Suni arrested for kidnapping youth

Suni and his gang members were acting at the behest of a businessman for not giving back the gold belonging to him, brought from the Gulf by Rafshan’s brother.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kodi Suni, 38, who is undergoing life sentence in Viyyur jail for murdering RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, was arrested by the Kuthuparamba police on Wednesday for  abducting a youth and snatching his mobile phone and money. Kodi Suni committed the crime when he was out on parole.  

According to Kuthuparamba police, Sunil Kumar alias Kodi Suni of Chokli has been charged along with eight accomplices, for kidnapping Rafshan of Kaitheri to a resort in Wayanad and forcefully taking away his mobile phone and `16,000, after torturing him. 

Suni and his gang members were acting at the behest of a businessman for not giving back the gold belonging to him, brought from the Gulf by Rafshan’s brother. The abduction and assault took place on January 13.Four persons were arrested by the police earlier in connection with the abduction. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp