Kodi Suni arrested for kidnapping youth

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kodi Suni, 38, who is undergoing life sentence in Viyyur jail for murdering RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, was arrested by the Kuthuparamba police on Wednesday for abducting a youth and snatching his mobile phone and money. Kodi Suni committed the crime when he was out on parole.

According to Kuthuparamba police, Sunil Kumar alias Kodi Suni of Chokli has been charged along with eight accomplices, for kidnapping Rafshan of Kaitheri to a resort in Wayanad and forcefully taking away his mobile phone and `16,000, after torturing him.

Suni and his gang members were acting at the behest of a businessman for not giving back the gold belonging to him, brought from the Gulf by Rafshan’s brother. The abduction and assault took place on January 13.Four persons were arrested by the police earlier in connection with the abduction.