Mohanlal sues Khadi Board for Rs 50 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board vice-chairperson Shobhana George said on Thursday the board received a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore from actor Mohanlal. According to her, the suit was received by the board a month ago following a stance it took over an advertisement of a private textile group featuring Mohanlal. ​

According to the board officers, either the board will have to tender an apology in public or pay a compensation of Rs 50 crore to the actor as the remarks of the vice-chairperson of the board over an advertisement featuring the actor had hurt him.

When asked about the future course of action being planned by the board, Shobhana said, “On what grounds should we apologise? We only sent the actor a request letter. Anyway, the board doesn’t have the financial capacity to pay the hefty amount demanded by the actor.”

Though Express tried to contact Mohanlal, sources close to him said the actor is in Hyderabad for a shoot.

In August the board had come out against the advertisement in which the actor was seen spinning a ‘charkha’ in the background of one of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymns ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. Mohanlal had been the brand ambassador of khadi products. It was following the fear that the private advertisement might affect the business prospects of the Board, it came out against the ad.