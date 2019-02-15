People will kick out Narendra Modi regime, says Sudhakar Reddy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy has said the people of the country will kick out the Narendra Modi regime in the coming general elections. He was inaugurating the ‘Kerala Samrakshana Yatra’ led by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur. He said the people of the country are in deep fear owing to the anti-people polices of the Narendra Modi Government.

Sudhakar Reddy said the Muslim minorities, intellectuals and Dalits are under constant fear of the Central Government led by Narendra Modi and said ousting the government is the responsibility of the people of the country.He said in the general elections, Modi and his associates who are dividing people will have to face severe outlash from the people and added the results of the recent Assembly elections are a pointer to this.

Reddy said major corruption charges against the Narendra Modi Government are coming out one by one and the people of the country are fed up of this regime. He also said the LDF will have a thumping victory in the elections and added the people-friendly and welfare-oriented government of Pinarayi Vijayan is accepted by the people of the state and is a model for the country. He said India is a country with pluralism and diversity and added the Modi Government has conducted several murders across the country.

LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said with the conclusion of the LDF rally on March 2, the election campaign of the Left Front will commence. He said the yatra is for campaigning against the communalisation of society and right-wing politics. Vijayaraghavan also said the rally is against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi Government and also to prepare the people for the development of the state.

K Prakash Babu (CPI), P Sathidevi (CPM), Bijili Joseph (Janata Dal), P K Rajan (NCP), U Babu Gopinath (Congress-S), Diken Thomas (Kerala Congress), were also part of the event.

Kodiyeri ridicules Congress yatra

T’puram: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the Congress party’s Jana Mahayatra is with currency note counting machine and ridiculed that it is “Maha Nidhi Samrakshana” Yatra, and not Jana Maha Yatra. Kodiyeri was speaking at the inauguration of his “Kerala Samrakshana Yatra” here on Thursday. The senior CPM leader said the LDF government has implemented the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. He added that the Left Front is not concerned about the votes to be polled in this issue.

He said the party and Front take a political stand without worrying about the votes to be polled. He ridiculed the opinion poll survey report and said that in 2004, the survey had predicted 14 seats for UDF and six for LDF. However, LDF got 18 seats while UDF could satisfy with only one seat.