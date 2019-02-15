Poet-lyricist Ramesan Nair felicitated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The devotional poems about Lord Ayyappa, penned by S Ramesan Nair, have helped increase awareness about Sabarimala among the public, Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has said. He was delivering the keynote address at a function organised to felicitate Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner S Ramesan Nair at TDM Hall here on Thursday.

Gurudeva Saptaham and discourses should be organised in all villages based on Guru Pournami, the poem written by Ramesan Nair about the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, said Kummanam. Kalady Sree Sankara University former vice-chancellor K S Radhakrishnan presided over the function. Mayor Soumini Jain, authors M K Sanu, K L Mohana Varma, Ernakulam Karayogam secretary P Ramachandran and BJP leader C G Rajagopal spoke on the occasion.