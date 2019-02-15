Pray and work for others to receive God’s blessings, says Thomas Mar Theethos 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Bishop of Kunnamkulam and Malabar diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Thomas Mar Theethos has called for offering prayers for others. Delivering the homily at the 124th Maramon Convention on the fifth day on Thursday, Thomas Mar Theethos said for receiving the blessings of God, one should pray and work for others.

Offering prayers to Christ should be unconditional and true to their self, Mar Theethos said. The Episcopa pointed out the faithful should not misuse the proximity of God and offering prayers should not be with ulterior objectives.

Mar Theethos said praying for happiness should be for all, and not for themselves alone. People heard the loud call for help by others during the recent flood havoc and realised the presence of God, he said. Realising the presence of God should be needed for peace and happiness for all, Mar Theethos said. Bishop of Chennai diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Mathews Mar Makarios presided over the meeting.