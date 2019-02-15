Home States Kerala

Pray and work for others to receive God’s blessings, says Thomas Mar Theethos 

Bishop of Kunnamkulam and Malabar diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Thomas Mar Theethos has called for offering prayers for others.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop of Kunnamkulam and Malabar diocese Thomas Mar Theethos delivering a discourse at the 124th Maramon Convention on Thursday.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Bishop of Kunnamkulam and Malabar diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Thomas Mar Theethos has called for offering prayers for others. Delivering the homily at the 124th Maramon Convention on the fifth day on Thursday, Thomas Mar Theethos said for receiving the blessings of God, one should pray and work for others. 

Offering prayers to Christ  should be unconditional and true to their self, Mar Theethos said. The Episcopa pointed out the faithful should not misuse the proximity of God and offering prayers should not be with ulterior objectives. 

Mar Theethos said praying for happiness should be for all, and not for themselves alone. People heard the loud call for help by others during the recent flood havoc and realised the presence of God, he said. Realising the presence of God should be needed for peace and happiness for all, Mar Theethos said. Bishop of Chennai diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Mathews Mar Makarios presided over the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp