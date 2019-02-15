Rape charge slapped on Tholicode Imam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have invoked rape charge against Shafeeq Moulavi, the former Imam of the Tholicode Muslim Jamath, after the medical examination of the 15-year-old victim confirmed that the crime has been committed.Crime Branch DySP D Asokan said that based on the physical examination report received, a rape case has been slapped on the Imam, who is still absconding.

Asokan said neither the girl nor her immediate family members were not initially willing to cooperate with the police. “But the girl was kept with the Child Welfare Committee member and given counselling. She finally opened up about her ordeal,” said Asokan.

He said the girl’s family members, especially her mother, were not ready to accept the fact that the Imam had victimised their daughter. “They believed in the Imam so much that they even felt the daughter was lying when she hinted about the nauseating experience she had. But after counselling sessions were arranged, they came to know about the gravity of the issue,” said Asokan.

He added that more details will be available only after questioning Shafeeq.Police sources said the girl’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate soon.Meanwhile, the police continued with their search in several places in Idukki from where Shafeeq hailed. The father of the victim, who is working in a Gulf country, is expected to return soon and the police sources said the case will pick up steam once he arrives. State Police Chief Loknath Behra said the investigation is in the right direction and the accused will be nabbed soon.

Asokan, meanwhile, said they have not come across any evidence to suggest that the accused was involved in similar cases earlier. The CPM had alleged that there were instances of such cases against the beleaguered Imam and that would be conveyed to the police. However, Vithura police said they are yet to get any such intimation.

Imam moves High Court

Kochi: Shafiq Moulavi, former imam of the Tholicode Muslim Jamath, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the POCSO case filed against him by the Vithura police. He said the case was politically motivated and was instituted at the instance of the president of the mosque committee who is a CPM member. The petitioner said the girl was persuaded and tortured to give a false statement against him. When the petition came up for hearing, the court sought the view of the state government.