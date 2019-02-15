Re-elect Narendra Modi for progress, to protect faith of people: Yogi Adityanath 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to re-elect the Narendra Modi Government for another term to achieve growth and protect the faith of the people.

Inaugurating the booth-level meeting of BJP leaders of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts at the municipal stadium on Thursday, he pointed out the people should repose confidence in the Narendra Modi Government and should give mandate for running another term after the general election.

“Electing the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government is needed for the country’s continuing march towards overall development and protecting the traditions and practices,” Adityanath said. The UP Chief Minister said vested interests were unleashing sinister campaigns against the Modi Government with ulterior motives. Hence, the people should recognise the evil forces which have already launched false propaganda against the Modi Government, Adityanath said.

He also complimented the people for the fight against the state government move to sabotage the ongoing practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.He also exhorted the people to vote for the BJP in the coming election to protect the faith and ongoing practices. Yogi Adityanath pointed out the UP government, with the support of the Centre, extended all facilities for the devotees to participate in the Kumbh Mela at Prayag after a lapse of 400 years.

However, the Kerala government hurt the sentiments of the devotees by sabotaging the centuries-old customs and practices of Sabarimala temple, Yogi Adityanath said. Hence, the people should rise to the occasion by protecting the sentiments by electing the BJP to power again. The party workers should strengthen themselves at the booth-level for the overall win in the coming Lok Sabha election in the state, he said.

BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran presided over the function. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, general secretaries A N Radhakrishnan, M T Ramesh, secretary C Sivankutty and district president Ashokan Kulanada were present at the meeting.