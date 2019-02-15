Home States Kerala

Re-elect Narendra Modi for progress, to protect faith of people: Yogi Adityanath 

However, the Kerala government hurt the sentiments of the devotees by sabotaging the centuries-old customs and practices of Sabarimala temple, Yogi Adityanath said.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, who came to inaugurate the booth convention of the party in Pathanamthitta, being garlanded by party leaders on Thursday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to re-elect the Narendra Modi Government for another term to achieve growth and protect the faith of the people.
Inaugurating the booth-level meeting of BJP leaders of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts at the municipal  stadium on Thursday, he pointed out the people should repose confidence in the Narendra Modi Government and should give mandate for running another term after the general election.

“Electing the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government is needed for the country’s continuing march towards overall development and protecting the traditions and practices,” Adityanath said. The UP Chief Minister said vested interests were unleashing sinister campaigns against the Modi Government with ulterior motives. Hence, the people should recognise the evil forces which have already launched false propaganda against the Modi Government, Adityanath said.

He also complimented the people for the fight against the state government move to sabotage the ongoing practices of  Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.He also exhorted the people to vote for the BJP in the coming election to protect the faith and ongoing practices. Yogi Adityanath pointed out the UP government, with the support of the Centre, extended all facilities for the devotees to participate in the Kumbh Mela at Prayag after a lapse of 400 years.

However, the Kerala government hurt the sentiments of the devotees by sabotaging the centuries-old customs and practices of Sabarimala temple, Yogi Adityanath said. Hence, the people should rise to the occasion by protecting the sentiments by electing the BJP to power again. The party workers should strengthen themselves at the booth-level for the overall win in the coming Lok Sabha election in the state, he said.

BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran presided over the function. BJP state president  P S Sreedharan Pillai, general secretaries A N Radhakrishnan, M T Ramesh, secretary C Sivankutty and district president Ashokan Kulanada were present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp