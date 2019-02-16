BJP,  BDJS consensus on seat sharing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai and senior leaders of the party held talks with NDA ally BDJS on seat sharing for Lok Sabha election on Friday. According to Pillai, both parties reached a consensus on seat sharing. “The talks were friendly and we have reached an agreement on seat sharing. However, we are not in a position to reveal the details as the central leadership has to make the official announcement,” he said. BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally said there was no difference of opinion among the allies.The BDJS will announce the candidates after holding talks with party leaders. He said the party will take a final call on his candidature.