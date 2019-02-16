BJP core committee meets amidst wrangling charges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged wrangling within the state BJP leadership over selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha election came to the fore on Friday as prominent leaders stayed away from the party Core Committee meet held at BTH in Kochi on Friday.

The absence of National Executive Member and Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan, State General Secretary K Surendran and National Executive Member C K Padmanabhan triggered speculations of dissidence among the top leadership of the party, which has been fancying a golden opportunity in the state’s bipolar election scenario.

Two days after it was reported the state unit had conveyed a list of desirable candidates to the central leadership, state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said no such list was sent to the party leadership. It was said the Muraleedharan group had approached the national leadership complaining they were not consulted while preparing the list of candidates.

Meanwhile, Pillai refuted allegations of dissent and told reporters that certain leaders could not attend the meeting due to inconvenience. “Muraleedharan is in charge of Andhra Pradesh and he is busy holding consultations with party leaders to equip the party for the elections. K Surendran could not attend due to health issues and C K Padmanabhan does not attend the meeting regularly. We haven’t handed over any list to the national leadership. It is for the national leadership to decide on the candidates. The BDJS will decide whether Thushar Vellappally will contest the election or not,” he said.

According to sources, National General Secretary P Muraleedhar Rao, who attended the core committee meeting urged the leaders to set aside the differences and prepare the party for the elections.