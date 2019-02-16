Home States Kerala

BJP core committee meets amidst wrangling charges

Meanwhile, Pillai refuted allegations of dissent and told reporters that certain leaders could not attend the meeting due to inconvenience.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged wrangling within the state BJP leadership over selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha election came to the fore on Friday as prominent leaders stayed away from the party Core Committee meet held at BTH in Kochi on Friday.

The absence of National Executive Member and Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan, State General Secretary K Surendran and National Executive Member C K Padmanabhan triggered speculations of dissidence among the top leadership of the party, which has been fancying a golden opportunity in the state’s bipolar election scenario.

Two days after it was reported the state unit had conveyed a list of desirable candidates to the central leadership, state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said no such list was sent to the party leadership. It was said the Muraleedharan group had approached the national leadership complaining they were not consulted while preparing the list of candidates.

Meanwhile, Pillai refuted allegations of dissent and told reporters that certain leaders could not attend the meeting due to inconvenience. “Muraleedharan is in charge of Andhra Pradesh and he is busy holding consultations with party leaders to equip the party for the elections. K Surendran could not attend due to health issues and C K Padmanabhan does not attend the meeting regularly. We haven’t handed over any list to the national leadership. It is for the national leadership to decide on the candidates. The BDJS will decide whether Thushar Vellappally will contest the election or not,” he said.

According to sources, National General Secretary P Muraleedhar Rao, who attended the core committee meeting urged the leaders to set aside the differences and prepare the party for the elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp