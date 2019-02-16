Boat owners vow protest against harassment on trumped up charges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that a section of the officers in the Fisheries Department and Coastal police are harassing the mechanised boat workers in the name of juvenile fishing, a meeting of Fishing Sector Protection Committee has decided to launch an agitation against the attitude of the officers.

“Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma had assured us in the meeting on February 12 that no boat worker will be harassed in the name of juvenile fishing. The government has accepted the CMFRI recommendation that 40 per cent of juvenile fish is permissible in the catch. As per the agreement the fish seized from the boat will be auctioned at the same harbour in the presence of the owner and the boat workers. If the officers violate the agreement, we will launch an intense agitation,” said Boat Owners Coordination Committee chairman P P Gireesh.

Fisheries Sector Protection Committee chairman P J Ansili presided over the meeting, which was inaugurated by Fr Johnson Pangeth. All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalappurakkal, M J Tomy, K K Pushkaran, P R Vincy, A R Bijukumar, C S Soolapani, K B Rajiv and V V Anil spoke on the occasion.