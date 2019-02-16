Home States Kerala

Cusat students bag lucrative placements

Published: 16th February 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 02:57 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) students have bagged jobs with lucrative pay packets during placements for the 2018-19 academic year. Around 450 students have received offers from various companies.

The placements began from September 2018. Over 75 recruiters have visited the campus till date. The placement process will enter its final stage this academic year.

According to the university authorities, the offers have been good and relevant to the current industry. “Six students got job offers from a leading IT company. They have been promised a salary package of `16 lakh per annum. Five students have been offered jobs by ONGC. They will be paid `18 lakh per annum. These are a few of top offers received by the students,” university authorities said. Major software companies like CISCO, Amazon, Nissan Digital, IBM, TCS, Infosys, Tata

Communication and Verizon and major engineering industries like L&T, Vedanta, Godrej, CEAT and Reliance recruited students from engineering, science and management schools. “Every year, approximately 100 recruiters visit the campus. Compared to last year, we received more offers from various recruiters this year,” said a university officer.

