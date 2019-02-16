Kerala government allocates additional L9.35 crore relief for endosulfan victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has granted an additional sum of Rs 9.35 crore for the relief of endosulfan victims in Kasargod district. The fund has been granted by the Social Justice Department as part of the first phase of the government’s relief programme. According to Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja, the government granted the fund following the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission.

As many as 279 victims had been found eligible for the relief fund after diagnosing with the disease in a specialist medical camp which conducted in 2017. Of the 279 victims, 28 people are found to be bedridden and 21 found to be mentally retarded. The government will provide Rs 5 lakh with each of the victims in this category. The other category of victims are physically handicapped and cancer patients so that they will be provided with a sum of Rs 3 lakh each.

In a statement, Shylaja said the government had decided to allocate Rs 30 crore to the victims based on the Human Rights Commission order and an additional amount of Rs 18 crore for the endosulfan cell functioning in Kasargod district in March last year. On January 22 this year, the government has also issued an order providing an additional grant of Rs 1 crore.

The Social Justice Department, the other day, allocated a sum of Rs 4.39 crore as part of waiving the financial liabilities of the victims within a slab of Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

A total of 455 liability cases have been waived as part of the government’s initiative, Shylaja said in the statement. Earlier, the government had decided to write off loans up to Rs 3 lakh of endosulfan victims on March 20, 2018, for which it had earmarked Rs 7.63 crore. As per the decision, the Kasargod District Collector was also directed to submit proposals of Rs 2 crore each required to write off the debt in a phased manner on a priority basis.

On this basis Rs 2.17 crore was allotted to write off debts up to Rs 50,000 of 1,083 cases processed till June 2011 in the first phase. Recently, mothers of endosulfan-affected kids staged a hunger protest demanding speedy disbursal of compensation and implementation of rehabilitation package. It was called off after talks.

Relief measures

