‘Keeping silent against injustice is not advisable’

Bishop of Mumbai diocese of the Marthoma Church Geevarghese Mar Theodosius has said keeping silent against injustice in society is not advisable.

Mar Thoma Church Mumbai diocese bishop Geevarghese Mar Theodosius delivering a discourse on the sixth day of the 124th Maramon Convention on the sandbed of the Pampa near Kozhencherry on Friday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Bishop of Mumbai diocese of the Marthoma Church Geevarghese Mar Theodosius has said keeping silent against injustice in society is not advisable. Delivering a discourse on the sixth day of the 124th Maramon Convention on Friday, Mar Theodosius said being a member of society, people should not remain passive against the injustices and evils in society.

The distance to reach the neighbour would be the same as the distance to God, the episcopa said.Hence, people should realise the distance to reach out to Jesus Christ, Mar Theodosius said. “God does not have any discrimination among the members of the society”, the episcopa said.

Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda, the episcopa said the saint failed to fulfil the wish of his mother for a silk saree.Mar Theodosius said those who think he was  having enough wealth to live would face the wrath and ill will of God.

Without God’s blessing, none would feel happy and secure. Hence, people should surrender before God to remain happy, Mar Theodosius said.For the blessings of God, people should look into themselves and should do an introspection, the episcopa said.Marthoma Evangelical Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos presided over the meeting.

