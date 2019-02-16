Kerala looks forward to exponential growth in tourism

Alson Michael By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana has always been a good market for Kerala Tourism. Tourists from Telangana have increased to 27.13 per cent,” announced Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Tourism, Kerala at a partnership meet in Hyderabad on Thursday. Kerala tourism is looking forward to an ambitious marketing campaign this year, by conducting several partnerships meets across ten cities in India.

The state of Kerala has been experiencing steady growth in terms of both national and international arrivals, with domestic arrivals increasing to 11.39% resulting in 5.15% growth over the previous year. Kerala tourism looks to achieve 100% growth in domestic arrivals and 50% growth in international arrivals respectively.

With the inauguration of Kannur International airport, the tourism department hopes to establish Malabar, which shares boundaries with Coorg, Coimbatore, Mysore, as the new tourism gateway to South India,” he added. “Kerala tourism will leverage upon established destinations in North Kerala like Bekal and Wayanad, whilst giving thrust to lesser-known micro destinations in Kannur and Kasaragode districts, like Valiyaparamba backwaters, Kuppam and Ranipuram,” informed Surendran.

The minister also added, “In August 2018, Kerala had witnessed the most disastrous floods it had ever experienced in 94 years. During this time, the then Home Minister of Telangana had extended a helping hand towards Kerala by supporting various flood relief funds. It is much appreciated by us.”