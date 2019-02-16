Lookout notice against Imam; brother in custody

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have issued a lookout notice against former Tholicode Jamaath Imam Shafeeq Moulvi accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl.Police Information Centre deputy director V P Pramod Kumar said the notice has been handed over to all seaports and airports. Meanwhile, the police team probing the case will extend their investigation to Bengaluru after it was learnt Shafeeq had escaped to that place. The police have already arrested one of the brothers of the Imam from Kochi for harbouring the accused and helping him escape.

Al Ameen was arrested after it came to light he had helped his brother to move to Bengaluru, said Crime Branch DySP D Asokan, who is probing the case. Asokan said another brother of the Imam is also under the scanner as the Innova car in which the Imam had taken the girl to a remote forest area was recovered from his house. Police sources, meanwhile, told Express by pressuring the family members they are expecting the accused to surrender soon.

Meanwhile, the father of the girl has returned from abroad and visited the girl at the Child Welfare Committee facility. Asokan said the father had a talk with the girl and the family members have begun to cooperate with the police investigation.

Earlier, the girl and her immediate family members were refusing to give statements to the police regarding the sexual harassment. However, after several rounds of counselling, the girl changed her mind and gave her statement to the police. After this, the family members changed their stand. Police sources said the relatives were told they would be arraigned in the case under sections of POCSO Act for silencing the girl and not letting the information of sexual assault reach the police. After that, they have started co-operating with the police, said a police officer.