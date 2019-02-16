Home States Kerala

Lookout notice against Imam; brother in custody

The police have issued a lookout notice against former Tholicode Jamaath Imam Shafeeq Moulvi accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have issued a lookout notice against former Tholicode Jamaath Imam Shafeeq Moulvi accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl.Police Information Centre deputy director V P Pramod Kumar said the notice has been handed over to all seaports and airports. Meanwhile, the police team probing the case will extend their investigation to Bengaluru after it was learnt Shafeeq had escaped to that place. The police have already arrested one of the brothers of the Imam from Kochi for harbouring the accused and helping him escape.

Al Ameen was arrested after it came to light he had helped his brother to move to Bengaluru, said Crime Branch DySP D Asokan, who is probing the case. Asokan said another brother of the Imam is also under the scanner as the Innova car in which the Imam had taken the girl to a remote forest area was recovered from his house. Police sources, meanwhile, told Express by pressuring the family members they are expecting the accused to surrender soon.

Meanwhile, the father of the girl has returned from abroad and visited the girl at the Child Welfare Committee facility. Asokan said the father had a talk with the girl and the family members have begun to cooperate with the police investigation.

Earlier, the girl and her immediate family members were refusing to give statements to the police regarding the sexual harassment. However, after several rounds of counselling, the girl changed her mind and gave her statement to the police. After this, the family members changed their stand. Police sources said the relatives were told they would be arraigned in the case under sections of POCSO Act for silencing the girl and not letting the information of sexual assault reach the police. After that, they have started co-operating with the police, said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp