Police book MYL’s Firos on forgery charges

The Vellayil police on Friday booked Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firos on charge of forging a document.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Vellayil police on Friday booked Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firos on charge of forging a document.The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Thaliparamba MLA James Mathew of the CPM in connection with his controversial letter sent to minister A C Moideen regrading irregular appointments.

Firos had released the copy the letter to media, alleging that it was proof of the irregular appointments carried out in the Local Self Government Department.But, James Mathew denied the charges and said Firos had released a forged letter to the media.

Firos had released the letter written by James Mathew on December 5, 2018, revealing irregularities in the appointment of deputy director at the Information Kerala Mission.The letter released to the media showed that D S Neelakandan, the nephew of CPM leader and former MLA Koliyakode Krishnan Nair, was appointed the deputy director on July 24, 2017, at the behest of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishanan.

Responding to queries, James Mathew said he had not mentioned any name in his letter. He alleged Firos had forged one page of his nine-page letter. The MLA has also submitted a complaint to Speaker P Sreeramakrishan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Youth League leader.

