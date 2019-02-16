Home States Kerala

UDF bags 3 out of 4 seats in Ernakulam; LDF gets Vyttila

In the triangular contest held at Kottappady panchayat ward-1, UDF candidate Rajani Sabu won by 14 votes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the by-polls held in four local bodies in Ernakulam district, the United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged three seats while the LDF got Vyttila Janatha division. In Kunnukara 9th ward, UDF candidate Liji Jose won by a margin of 328 votes. In the last elections, UDF got only a marginal victory here with a meagre lead of 10 votes. In the by-polls, Liji succeeded in securing a clear majority against her rival LDF’s Shyla Poulose.

In the triangular contest held at Kottappady panchayat ward-1, UDF candidate Rajani Sabu won by 14 votes. The ward also saw a huge poll per cent of 88.4 per cent. Out of the total 863 voters, 758 had cast their vote. The by-polls were conducted here after the LDF councillor resigned after getting a government job. In Okkal panchayat’s 14th ward, UDF’s Seena Benny won by 60 votes.

Meanwhile, Vyttila Janatha, which was known as the stronghold of the UDF was regained by LDF. The by-election was held at the 52nd division under the Kochi corporation following the death of UDF councillor M Premachandran. LDF’s Byju Thottally won by a margin of 58 votes against UDF’s Shelby Antony. Vyttila Janatha ward saw 66.24 per cent polls with 3,811 voters out of the total 5,650 casting their votes.

