Unsafe LPG cylinders a threat to ASI-protected 13th century temple

The temple is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

LPG cylinder

Cooking of free meal in thidapally at Thiruvallam Parasurama Swami temple | Express

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LPG cylinders stored without safety precautions pose danger to the Sree Parasurama Swami temple, a 13th-century monument in the capital visited by thousands of devotees everyday.

The temple is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Storing inflammable and explosive materials near protected monuments is a serious violation of rules. But the TDB, which owns the temple, seems to be turning a blind eye to the ASI’s request to put safer system in place.
The temple is considered auspicious to perform the bali ritual to propitiate departed souls as per the Hindu custom.

At least half a dozen gas cylinders are kept inside the temple round the clock, hardly a few metres away from the sanctums of Lord Parasurama and Lord Brahma.Three commercial gas cylinders, each weighing 19 kg, are connected to the pipeline that fuels the stoves inside the thidapally, the temple kitchen. In addition to these, another one is used to fuel a stove kept outside the thidappally for preparing the free meal.     

Officers at the temple said cooking of the nivedya and the rice used for the bali ritual should be done only at the thidappally as per the custom. About 100 kg rice is used to cook the bali choru (cooked rice used for performing the bali ritual) on a normal day. The quantity increases on days of religious significance.

The ASI’s Thrissur Circle Office, vested with the upkeep of the monument, said the temple did not heed to its demand to establish a reticulated gas system. “An year ago, during a routine inspection, we had requested the temple officials to establish a piped gas system. We suggested to set up the cylinder bank at a safe distance and fuel the stoves through a pipeline. The management refused to obey,” said Smitha S Kumar, superintending archaeologist (in-charge) of the ASI Thrissur Circle.      

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar said he was not aware of the issue. “I will study the matter and take appropriate decision,” he said. Regional Fire Officer M Noushad opined that the temple should switch to the piped gas system for the safety of the devotees. “It is important to adhere to the safety rules to avoid accidents,” he said.  

“Storage and use of five gas cylinders or above require the District Collector’s sanction. The sanction is based on the no-objection certificate,” he said. The temple has not secured any sanction for the storage or cooking system, according to the officials. 

