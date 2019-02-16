Home States Kerala

Youths who ragged juniors told to campaign against it

In a rare gesture to reform a group of 10 college students from Kannur involved in a ragging case, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed them to participate in the anti-ragging campaign.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare gesture to reform a group of 10 college students from Kannur involved in a ragging case, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed them to participate in the anti-ragging campaign. Justice B Sudheendra Kumar told the chairman of the Kannur District Legal Services Authority to ensure the students actively participated in the campaign and file a report.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by 10 degree students of the Indira Gandhi College of Science and Technology, Mambaram, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them at Pinarayi police station in Kannur. They were booked for the offence under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and sections under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. The court told the students the final decision in the case will be based on the chairman’s report.

The prosecution alleged the accused students formed themselves into an assembly and in furtherance of their common intention, wrongfully detained the complainant and used filthy language and assaulted him. The petitioners submitted the crime was registered with regard to a minor incident of assault and the issue was settled amicably. The incident was purely personal and the victim didn’t sustain serious injuries.

The students and parents appeared before the court in person on Friday following an order in this regard. The court gave directions to keep further proceedings in abeyance based on the FIR registered against them till April 2 and held the students should be present on that date. The court exempted the parents from appearing on that date.

