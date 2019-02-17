1,000th day of Kerala government: CM Vijayan to open celebrations on February 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations marking the 1,000th day of the LDF government on the Kozhikode beach on February 20 at 5 pm. SC, ST Welfare and Culture Minister A K Balan said the government has taken the state forward despite several challenges. The celebrations will be on till February 27.

Several development projects could be completed during the period. Kerala topped in the Niti Aayog index. The government now focuses on the New Kerala building. Chief Minister will also launch the Safe Kerala project at the inaugural function. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan will preside over. Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan will welcome the gathering. The CM will inaugurate valedictory of the celebrations at the Central Stadium on February 27.