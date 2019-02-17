Adani, GMR, TIAL in the fray for T’Puram airport

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The competition for owning the Trivandrum Airport has now been narrowed down with three contestants in the fray when the technical bids for the airport opened. According to sources, the Adani Group, GMR Group, and KSIDC-led Special Purpose Vehicle Trivandrum International Airport Limited (TIAL) are in the bidding for the airport. Out of the 11 private companies that took part in the pre-bid conference, three have submitted technical and financial bids for the airport.

Sources close to the bidding process told Express that the technical bid of three contestants are being evaluated by the Central team. It will take some time to evaluate the technical documents of the bidders and the chances of rejecting the technical bids of the three players are unlikely considering the terms and conditions of the request for the proposal. Apart from this, the GMR Group, the Adani Group, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and Fairfax India Holdings and a couple of other players are reported to have submitted bids for various other airports on offer for privatisation.

Among the players, the GMR Group and Adani Group are learnt to have submitted bids for almost all other airports - Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram - which were put up for the privatization.

The financial bid of the participants in the race will be opened on February 25 and the letter of approval for the winner of the bid for the respective airport will be handed over to them by February 28. Among the consortium of companies formed to bid for the airport in the state, KSIDC is the major stakeholder in the TIAL.

Though the technical and financial requirements listed by the RFP for each airport is almost identical seeking an experience in projects worth `3,500 crore with a minimum net worth of `1,000 crore for the bidders, which is a major deviation from the precedence, the rate quoted by bidders for per domestic passenger to the Airport Authority of India is what matters in the financial bid.

The unseemly haste shown by the Centre to disinvest the airports in a short notice before the general election has also elicited widespread criticism from various quarters.

