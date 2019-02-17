Home States Kerala

Country needs niti, not neta: Sitaram Yechury

The country needs niti (policies) not neta (leader), and a strong Left representation at the Centre will ensure effective governance, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The country needs niti (policies) not neta (leader), and a strong Left representation at the Centre will ensure effective governance, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He said the country has laws such as the right to education, right to information, rural job guarantee scheme, and tribal rights over forest land because of the Left’s constructive pressure on the UPA government.

He was speaking at the launch of the LDF’s election campaign in the north zone at Uppala on Saturday. The campaign, Kerala Samrakshana Yatra, is being led by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.
Taking a dig at ‘Chowkidar’ Modi, Yechury said the Prime Minister was sleeping at his job and peddling beautiful dreams to the people. “You may listen to the chowkidar’s dreams but you should fire him for sleeping at the job,” he said.

Multiple alliances

Earlier, Yechury told reporters in Manjeshwaram, the opposition was working together to maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes in the country. For that, there will be several states-specific alliances, not one pan-India alliance, he said.

He, however, said there was no ‘understanding’ with the Congress in West Bengal. “The Left will make a comeback in West Bengal if a free and fair election is held. The biggest challenge is to make our supporters come out and vote on election day. The last election, we lost 179 comrades to violence on polling day,” he said. “That is the bitter struggle taking place in West Bengal,” he said.

‘Sabarimala exposed the double-face of BJP’

The political gains the BJP was hoping to reap from Sabarimala were not happening in Kerala, said Yechury. Instead, the party came across as insincere and its double talk got exposed, he said. “The BJP brought in the triple talaq bill talking of equality for Muslim women. But on Sabarimala, it is talking of non-equality for Hindu women,” he said.

Whereas Kerala was seen as a singular example by everybody else in the country where the Constitution was upheld, he said. The launch of the yatra was attended by CPI leader Pannian Raveendran, CPM leader and MP P Karunakaran, minister E Chandrasekharan, CPM’s M V Govindan, LDF state convenor A Vijayaraghavan, and JD(U)’s K P Mohanan among others. The yatra from Kasargod and another one from Thiruvananthapuram will culminate in Thrissur on March 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury LDF Lok Sabha elections Sabarimala BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp