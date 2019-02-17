Country needs niti, not neta: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The country needs niti (policies) not neta (leader), and a strong Left representation at the Centre will ensure effective governance, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He said the country has laws such as the right to education, right to information, rural job guarantee scheme, and tribal rights over forest land because of the Left’s constructive pressure on the UPA government.

He was speaking at the launch of the LDF’s election campaign in the north zone at Uppala on Saturday. The campaign, Kerala Samrakshana Yatra, is being led by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Taking a dig at ‘Chowkidar’ Modi, Yechury said the Prime Minister was sleeping at his job and peddling beautiful dreams to the people. “You may listen to the chowkidar’s dreams but you should fire him for sleeping at the job,” he said.

Multiple alliances

Earlier, Yechury told reporters in Manjeshwaram, the opposition was working together to maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes in the country. For that, there will be several states-specific alliances, not one pan-India alliance, he said.

He, however, said there was no ‘understanding’ with the Congress in West Bengal. “The Left will make a comeback in West Bengal if a free and fair election is held. The biggest challenge is to make our supporters come out and vote on election day. The last election, we lost 179 comrades to violence on polling day,” he said. “That is the bitter struggle taking place in West Bengal,” he said.

‘Sabarimala exposed the double-face of BJP’

The political gains the BJP was hoping to reap from Sabarimala were not happening in Kerala, said Yechury. Instead, the party came across as insincere and its double talk got exposed, he said. “The BJP brought in the triple talaq bill talking of equality for Muslim women. But on Sabarimala, it is talking of non-equality for Hindu women,” he said.

Whereas Kerala was seen as a singular example by everybody else in the country where the Constitution was upheld, he said. The launch of the yatra was attended by CPI leader Pannian Raveendran, CPM leader and MP P Karunakaran, minister E Chandrasekharan, CPM’s M V Govindan, LDF state convenor A Vijayaraghavan, and JD(U)’s K P Mohanan among others. The yatra from Kasargod and another one from Thiruvananthapuram will culminate in Thrissur on March 2.