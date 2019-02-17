Home States Kerala

CPM not hostile to NSS, says Kodiyeri

The CPM Politburo member said the party does not consider social and community organisations as its enemies and welcomed the secular approach taken by SNDP and KPMS.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The party is not hostile to NSS,” CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told media here on Saturday during the course of his ‘Kerala Samrakshana Yatra’.
The senior CPM leader said the ordinary workers of NSS are not against the CPM and a good majority of NSS members support the LDF. “However,” Kodiyeri said, “there may be differences of opinion with the NSS leadership, but that is their opinion.”

The CPM Politburo member said the party does not consider social and community organisations as its enemies and welcomed the secular approach taken by SNDP and KPMS. He further said the CPM leaders have actively worked in the SNDP and the NSS and cited the examples of CPM leaders C H Kanaran and T K Ramakrishnan working with the SNDP.

