End of poojas: Sabarimala temple to close on Sunday

Sabarimala temple will be closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of ‘Kumbhom’.

Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Sabarimala temple will be closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of ‘Kumbhom’.

Sahasrakalasam, kalabhabhishekam and laksharchana will be performed on the concluding day. As part of sahasrakalasam, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed kalasa pooja at the sopanam on the south of the sreekovil at 4 pm on Saturday in the presence of melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri.

The ritual will conclude with kalasabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja on Sunday. Kalabhabhishekam will also be performed on the concluding day. In connection with kalabhabhishekam, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 10 am. Kalabhabhishekam on the idol will be performed during uchcha pooja.

