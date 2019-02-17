Home States Kerala

‘Enforce law without fear, transfers are feather in the cap’

Express spoke to Roopa in the context of young women officers in Kerala coming under attack from politicians and political parties for discharging their duties as per the law.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

Karnataka-based woman IPS officer D Roopa has been taking on the mighty right from the beginning of her career. For Roopa, nothing is above the law and she wants the young women IPS officers and bureaucrats in Kerala to enforce the law without any fear  or favour.

Express spoke to Roopa in the context of young women officers in Kerala coming under attack from politicians and political parties for discharging their duties as per the law. On officers facing the wrath of political leaders and being shifted from their posts, Roopa said the young women officers should continue their good work and should not be bogged down by transfers.

“I would say these are all occupational hazards,” she said. “Every job has its own risk called occupational hazard. There will be minor irritants and nothing should worry the officers if they have acted as per law,” she said, adding transfers should not be seen as a black mark, but a feather in the cap for the good work.
“No post is bad. You can make a mark in any post and transfers are definitively part of the government job. Though it causes a bit of discomfort, we should not worry about it,” Roopa said. Roopa has always been a thorn in the side for lawbreakers even if it was a minister or her superior officer. Senior most politicians, including former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, have confronted her when she firmly stood by the rules.

In her 18-year-long career, transfers have come aplenty, but she continues to stick to her motto - no one is above the law.  Lately, she was transferred from the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons for initiating action against her own superiors for wide-scale corruption and mismanagement in Bengaluru Central Jail, including preferential treatment given to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
(AIADMK) general secretary V K Sasikala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp