‘Enforce law without fear, transfers are feather in the cap’

Karnataka-based woman IPS officer D Roopa has been taking on the mighty right from the beginning of her career. For Roopa, nothing is above the law and she wants the young women IPS officers and bureaucrats in Kerala to enforce the law without any fear or favour.

Express spoke to Roopa in the context of young women officers in Kerala coming under attack from politicians and political parties for discharging their duties as per the law. On officers facing the wrath of political leaders and being shifted from their posts, Roopa said the young women officers should continue their good work and should not be bogged down by transfers.

“I would say these are all occupational hazards,” she said. “Every job has its own risk called occupational hazard. There will be minor irritants and nothing should worry the officers if they have acted as per law,” she said, adding transfers should not be seen as a black mark, but a feather in the cap for the good work.

“No post is bad. You can make a mark in any post and transfers are definitively part of the government job. Though it causes a bit of discomfort, we should not worry about it,” Roopa said. Roopa has always been a thorn in the side for lawbreakers even if it was a minister or her superior officer. Senior most politicians, including former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, have confronted her when she firmly stood by the rules.

In her 18-year-long career, transfers have come aplenty, but she continues to stick to her motto - no one is above the law. Lately, she was transferred from the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons for initiating action against her own superiors for wide-scale corruption and mismanagement in Bengaluru Central Jail, including preferential treatment given to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

(AIADMK) general secretary V K Sasikala.