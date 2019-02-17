Governor calls for more research in Ayush sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has called for increasing research activities in the Ayush sector. “There is a need for more research avenues in Ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine. Institutions imparting Ayush education should encourage research by attracting more professionals for advanced studies,” he said, after inaugurating the international Ayush conclave which began here on Saturday.

The National Health Policy, 2017, has recognised the scope of Ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine, Sathasivam said. It also recognises the need to standardise and validate Ayurveda and other systems and to establish a quality control mechanism for drugs, he said.The Kerala government has taken up steps to fix the deficiencies in the Ayush system. Separate departments have been set up for Ayush streams, he said.

Sathasivam hoped that the international research centre coming up in north Kerala would become the flagship centre for research in Ayurveda. Kerala’s lead role in promoting Ayush is evident from the state having Ayush dispensaries in every district and panchayat, he said.“Kerala model of Ayurvedic tourism is a great example of how traditional medicine, natural beauty and cultural assets can be blended and marketed to the world. The government of India replicated this in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand,” he said.

The governor said that the Indian wellness industry can take advantage of our inherent strength in Ayurveda, yoga and meditation by showcasing them in tourist and heritage sites. Health Minister K K Shailaja urged the participants to explore the opportunities offered by the conclave. The Ayush streams should be utilised for preventive medicine and wellness treatment.

“Kerala is a treasure trove of herbal medicines. We should bring out new herbal medicines,” she said.

V Sasi, Deputy Speaker, V K Madhu, president, district panchayat, Dr M K C Nair, vice-chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, P N Ranjit Kumar, joint secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Dr Rajan Khobragade, health principal secretary, Kesavendrakumar, NHM state mission director and Dr Anitha Jacob, director, Indian Systems of Medicine were present.