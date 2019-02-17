Home States Kerala

Governor calls for more research in Ayush sector

Governor P Sathasivam has called for increasing research activities in the Ayush sector.

Published: 17th February 2019

Health Minister K K Shailaja presenting a memento to Governor P Sathasivam at the inaugural function of the International Ayush Conclave 2019 in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr M K C Nair is also seen | Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has called for increasing research activities in the Ayush sector. “There is a need for more research avenues in Ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine.  Institutions imparting Ayush education should encourage research by attracting more professionals for advanced studies,” he said, after inaugurating the international  Ayush conclave which began here on Saturday.     

The National Health Policy, 2017,  has recognised the scope of  Ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine, Sathasivam said. It also recognises the need to standardise and validate Ayurveda and other systems and to establish a quality control mechanism for drugs, he said.The Kerala government has taken up steps to fix the deficiencies in the  Ayush system. Separate departments have been set up for  Ayush streams, he said.

Sathasivam hoped that the international research centre coming up in north Kerala would become the flagship centre for research in Ayurveda. Kerala’s lead role in promoting Ayush is evident from the state having  Ayush dispensaries in every district and panchayat, he said.“Kerala model of Ayurvedic tourism is a great example of how traditional medicine, natural beauty and cultural assets can be blended and marketed to the world. The government of India replicated this in Himachal  Pradesh and Jharkhand,” he said.

The governor said that the Indian wellness industry can take advantage of our inherent strength in Ayurveda, yoga and meditation by showcasing them in tourist and heritage sites. Health Minister K K Shailaja urged the participants to explore the opportunities offered by the conclave. The Ayush streams should be utilised for preventive medicine and wellness treatment.

“Kerala is a treasure trove of herbal medicines. We should bring out new herbal medicines,” she said.
V  Sasi, Deputy Speaker, V K Madhu,  president, district panchayat, Dr  M K C Nair, vice-chancellor, Kerala  University of Health Sciences, P N  Ranjit Kumar, joint secretary,  Ministry of AYUSH, Dr Rajan  Khobragade, health principal  secretary, Kesavendrakumar, NHM  state mission director and Dr  Anitha Jacob, director, Indian  Systems of Medicine were present.

