Iron maidens of Kerala

By Express News Service

T V Anupama

Anupama earned the wrath of political honchos when she decided to take on a minister who was then accused of encroaching land in Alappuzha. It was after assuming charge as District Collector of Alappuzha in August 2017 she started work on a report detailing alleged land encroachment by the then Transport Minister Thomas Chandy by violating the Kerala Paddy and Wetland Act. The officer is known for taking an adamant stand right from the early stages of her career. In 2014, she filed a complaint at the Medical College Police Station against a senior trade union leader for demanding Nokkukooli. Though she was intimidated by the local trade union workers for acting against their leader, she stuck to her stand resulting in the leader being arrested and put behind bars for 15 days. After she was appointed Food Safety Commissioner in 2015, she carried out raids on the premises of famous food brands following complaints about the presence of non-permissible substances. The product was later banned. Though Anupama came under tremendous pressure for acting against major brands, she continued with her mission and registered cases against 700 traders for selling adulterated food products in the market.

Chaitra Teresa John

This young woman IPS officer really upset the ruling CPM-led LDF Government when she raided the Thiruvananthapuram District Committee office of the CPM to nab the culprits who pelted stones at a police station. But she paid the price for her courageous decision when she was directed to vacate the post immediately within hours of the raid. Chaitra was transferred from Law and Order to the Women’s Cell. She was never in the good books of the local CPM leaders as she took the initiative to arrest CPM-affiliated NGO Union workers who attacked a State Bank of India branch. Though a few police officers dissuaded her from raiding the CPM office, she decided to go ahead.

Renu Raj

This IAS officer courted trouble when she decided to take an uncompromising stand against illegal construction in Munnar. Renu, who is the sub-collector of Devikulam, angered local CPM leaders, mainly CPM MLA S Rajendran, after she launched a drive against encroachments and illegal construction. The standoff escalated when the MLA and his local party men obstructed a team of revenue officers who tried to stop construction of a building on the banks of the Muthirapuzha River. The building lacked the necessary authorisation. Rajendran intimidated the revenue officers and showered abuses on the sub-collector. But Renu didn’t buckle under pressure and submitted a report before the Kerala High Court highlighting the encroachment.

Adeela Abdullah

Taking on the land mafia, particularly in a developing city like Kochi, is a risky affair and this woman IAS officer now knows it very well than anyone else. She got the taste of taking a bold stand against the land mafia backed by politicians when she was abruptly transferred. Adeela who was Fort Kochi sub-collector was transferred to Life Mission programme after she identified illegal encroachment worth Rs 60 crore in various parts of the city and started the process of eviction. She was also instrumental in denying permission to convert a large stretch of a shallow water body into a filled land for building flats in Mattancheri.