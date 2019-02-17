Martyr Vasanth Kumar laid to rest with state honours

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The state, on Saturday, paid a tearful adieu to CRPF jawan V V Vasanth Kumar who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The last rites were performed with state honours at his family crematorium at Thrikkaippatta. Thereafter, the CRPF and Kerala Police gave gun salute and the mortal remains were buried around 10 pm.

The martyr’s body arrived at the Calicut International Airport at 2.15 pm. Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam was present, representing the Union Government. Ministers A K Saseendran and K T Jaleel received the body on behalf of the state. The body was kept there for 15 minutes for the public to pay homage.

People gathered to pay respect to CRPF jawan V V Vasanth Kumar, who was killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, at Thondayad in Kozhikode. His body was taken to Lakkidi in Wayanad, from Karipur International Airport | Manu R Mavelil (r) The body of the slain jawan being given ceremonial homage at his ancestral home at Thrikkaipatta on Saturday | A Sanesh

Minister: State will provide all assistance to martyr’s family

Kalpetta: Malappuram District Collector Amit Meena and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan laid the wreath on behalf of Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan respectively. Jayarajan told reporters that the state government would provide all necessary assistance to Vasanth Kumar’s family. He said the Cabinet would meet on February 19 after the Chief Minister’s return and decide on providing solatium to the family. The body was then taken from the airport to Wayanad via road. Hundreds of people thronged either sides of the road in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts as the convoy made its way to Lakkidi, Vasanth Kumar’s home town. En route to Wayanad the convoy stopped at Thondayad in Kozhikode and District Collector Sambasiva Rao laid the wreath. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, MLAs Pradeep Kumar and M K Muneer paid respects to the mortal remains. Thereafter, the body was kept at his home and the Government Upper Primary School, Lakkidi, his alma mater, for the public to pay homage. Hundreds of people from all walks of life thronged the school and family house to pay tributes. The family wanted to complete the burial rites before 9 pm, but the rush of people to pay homage delayed it.