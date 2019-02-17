MPI to launch value-added meat factory in Kollam

Home States Kerala

Despite processing around 240 million tonnes of meat and related products per year, MPI is unable to meet the minimum requirement of the state.

KOCHI: Meat Products of India (MPI), the only state-owned public sector undertaking engaged in meat processing in Kerala, will soon launch a value-added meat production factory in Kollam, allowing it to expand its product line in the coming year.

MPI officers said the new production plant will be set up at Vilakkupara, Eroor, in Kollam. “We received land at Vilakkupara to set up the factory where all the value-added, processed meat products will be made. We have invited tenders for the construction of the factory, the office, setting up the required plant and machines. The estimated cost is around `12 crore. We expect the plant to become operational anywhere between six months and a year,” said an MPI senior officer.

Based in Edayar near Koothattukulam, MPI produces meat products ranging from beef, pork, mutton and poultry. It also provides processed and semi-cooked meat products, including corn beef, meatloaf, sausages, curries, bacon, ham, cutlet-mix, chicken-n-ham and salami. It also has a production unit at Chalakudy. “At present, we are bringing out a few value-added products from the factory in Edayar. However, the factory at Eroor will be completely dedicated to value-added products. We are looking to prepare cutlets, nuggets, achars and chips at the new factory,” he said.

Despite processing around 240 million tonnes of meat and related products per year, MPI is unable to meet the minimum requirement of the state. A majority of meat supply in the state takes place via illegal slaughterhouses. “We are looking to expand meat production in the coming years. As part of this, high-tech slaughterhouse and meat-processing plant were started in Edayar,” said the officer.

MPI sells its products via supermarkets and cold storages across the state. It has also introduced a programme under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, wherein calves are given to farmers for rearing and will be bought from them later on market rates.

