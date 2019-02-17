Home States Kerala

Overcome crisis with God’s blessings, says Mar Stephanos

Mar Thoma Church Delhi diocese Bishop Gregorios Mar Stephanos has said faithful could overcome crises with the blessings of God.

Published: 17th February 2019

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mar Thoma Church Delhi diocese Bishop Gregorios Mar Stephanos has said faithful could overcome crises with the blessings of God. Delivering the homily at 124th Maramon Convention on the seventh day on Saturday, Mar Stephanos said people should not lose hope while going through a crisis situation.

“We must have faith in God to face challenges and by reposing faith in God, our life will be happy and fruitful,” the episcopa said.He said people should show tolerance and compassion for a happy and peaceful co-existence.

“We must realise that the beauty and protection in the world are not true, but the gift of God will be the one that is needed for all. We must forego greed, selfishness and pride for reaching God,” he said.
Bishop of Malabar and Kunnamkulam diocese Thomas Mar Tithos presided over the meeting.

