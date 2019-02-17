Home States Kerala

Stats belie number of child marriages in state

Palakkad and Idukki districts lead the table with 16 and 10 cases pending trial respectively.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the rising number of child marriage cases has been a major concern for the law enforcement agencies, the latest report tabled in the Assembly shows there are only 56 child marriage cases pending trial in various courts in the state.

Palakkad and Idukki districts lead the table with 16 and 10 cases pending trial respectively.Malappuram, which had recorded many such cases in the past, has only five child marriage cases pending trial as per the report. However, officers working in the field testify the number of child marriages held in various districts is still high, albeit there being a drop in the  number of cases reported to law enforcement agencies. According to the officers, the families involved in the practice devise multiple ways to ensure news about such marriages does not come out.

“Many families conduct unofficial engagement ceremonies while the girl is a minor and carry out formal wedding ceremony at a later point. In many cases, families may conduct an engagement without official documents until the girl becomes a major,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

“After the engagement, the girl and the groom continue to live in their own respective houses until the official ceremony which is conducted after they attain marriageable age. This is a tricky arrangement since there is no evidence to prove it,” he says.

“Despite the promulgation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act -2006, there is not much change in the people’s attitude. A special Child Protection Officer has been appointed  in each districts under the Social Justice Department to monitor and inform the number of child marriage cases in each district,” said a Social Justice Department officer.

According to the data tabled in the Assembly, there are 56 cases pending trial in the courts in the state. There are 10 cases pending trial in Thrissur district, seven in Thiruvananthapuram, four in Ernakulam  and one case each in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam and Wayanad districts have no child marriage cases registered within their geographical limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp