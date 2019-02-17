Home States Kerala

Termination notice served on former SHO

The notice was sent to Shibu through Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar, who confirmed the action to Express.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kochi Range IG Vijay S Sakhare on Saturday issued a termination notice to M S Shibu, former station house officer (SHO) at Gandhinagar police station, as part of continuing departmental actions against those officers who committed serious lapses in handling the abduction-murder case of Kevin P Joseph.

Shibu, presently under suspension, has been given 15 days’ time to respond why action should not be taken against him. IG sent the termination notice as per the investigation report submitted by DySP Vinod Pillai (administration). The offences against Shibu include delay in registering FIR in the case, misbehaving with the complainant Kevin’s father Joseph Jacob, and not initiating timely action to arrest the accused in the case. All these lapses led to the loss of the life of a person.

The notice was sent to Shibu through Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar, who confirmed the action to Express.Earlier, ASI T M Biju was terminated from service following charges against him were proven in a departmental inquiry. Though termination notice was issued to him on November 2, the procedure was completed by January only, as he met with an accident and sought time extension to respond to the notice.

The departmental inquiry found that Biju had let off Syanu Chacko, the prime accused, after taking bribe of `2000 from him, though he was found in a suspicious circumstance during police patrolling on the night when Kevin was abducted. Meanwhile, police driver M N Ajayakumar, who was with Biju in the patrolling team, was reinstated into the service after suspension for a period of six months. However, his salary increment for three years was cut down on charges that he didn’t report to his higher officer about the bribery incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp