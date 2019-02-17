Termination notice served on former SHO

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kochi Range IG Vijay S Sakhare on Saturday issued a termination notice to M S Shibu, former station house officer (SHO) at Gandhinagar police station, as part of continuing departmental actions against those officers who committed serious lapses in handling the abduction-murder case of Kevin P Joseph.

Shibu, presently under suspension, has been given 15 days’ time to respond why action should not be taken against him. IG sent the termination notice as per the investigation report submitted by DySP Vinod Pillai (administration). The offences against Shibu include delay in registering FIR in the case, misbehaving with the complainant Kevin’s father Joseph Jacob, and not initiating timely action to arrest the accused in the case. All these lapses led to the loss of the life of a person.

The notice was sent to Shibu through Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar, who confirmed the action to Express.Earlier, ASI T M Biju was terminated from service following charges against him were proven in a departmental inquiry. Though termination notice was issued to him on November 2, the procedure was completed by January only, as he met with an accident and sought time extension to respond to the notice.

The departmental inquiry found that Biju had let off Syanu Chacko, the prime accused, after taking bribe of `2000 from him, though he was found in a suspicious circumstance during police patrolling on the night when Kevin was abducted. Meanwhile, police driver M N Ajayakumar, who was with Biju in the patrolling team, was reinstated into the service after suspension for a period of six months. However, his salary increment for three years was cut down on charges that he didn’t report to his higher officer about the bribery incident.