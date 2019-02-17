Home States Kerala

UDF will oppose the proposed Church Bill: Chennithala

The third day’s rally will commence from, Kothamangalam on Tuesday and then enter Idukki district.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF will oppose the proposed Kerala Church (Properties and Institutions) Bill tooth and nail as it was intended to impose restrictions over the properties and assets of the church, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

“The proposed Bill is against the Christian believers. Widespread protests are brewing against the Bill since the government published this on its official website”, Chennithala said while inaugurating the first reception meeting to Janamaha Yatra lead by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran at Angamaly on Saturday.

“The state government should declare its stand on the proposed Kerala Church (Properties and Institutions) Bill”, the Opposition Leader urged.“Both the CPM and the BJP are aiming to reduce Congress seats in the upcoming LS polls. For this, the two parties have tied up with a hidden political alliance.

“Narendra Modi’s regime at the centre and Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule in the state are same. In their regime, the rich people have become richer and the poor become poorer”, he added.Chennithala said CPM requires Congress’s support in West Bengal even for filing nominations.

“The country is going through a tough time under Modi’s rule. Ever since his government has come, the religious minorities have been anxious. Modi’s regime has put the people into various compartments based on religion and caste views”, he added. According to him, Modi has failed to keep his promises made during the last polls.

After Angamaly, the ‘yathra’  toured Aluva, Kalamassery, North Paravur and Vypin constituencies and reception was accorded at various centres. The first day of the district tour concluded at the Vanchi Square, High Court junction.

There is no programme on Sunday and the ‘yathra’  will begin from Kochi constituency at Thoppumpadi on Monday. Receptions have been planned at Statue Junction, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Pattimattom, Piravom, and Muvattupuzha. The third day’s rally will commence from, Kothamangalam on Tuesday and then enter Idukki district.

